Angel Reese Makes History Becoming 1st Rookie To Achieve Seven Consecutive Double-Doubles

Angel Reese is kicking off her WNBA career in groundbreaking fashion, setting a historic record as the first rookie to achieve seven consecutive double-doubles.

On June 20, Reese impressively propelled the Chicago Sky to victory, scoring 16 points and a career-high of 18 rebounds, leading her team to an 83-72 triumph over the Dallas Wings. The win came after a series of four consecutive losses for Reese and her teammates.

Reese now holds the WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles

The record-breaking achievement surpasses the 12 set by former basketball star Candace Parker during her 2009-2010 season with the Sparks.

Reflecting on her achievement in a post-game interview with ESPN, Reese expressed pride in her accomplishments.

“It’s super exciting for myself. I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I’m doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow, and I’m just excited to be in this league,” the former LSU player said.

Reese hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Chicago standout Sylvia Fowles, who mentored her during her time at LSU.

“I love Sylvia, she was a great person to me and a great mentor to me when I was at LSU,” the star forward added. “Being able to have that relationship with her at LSU, I know she’s going to be super proud of me. I mean, obviously, I just want to do whatever it takes to win, and rebounding is what I do to win.”

Reese’s WNBA career is off to a great start.

Standing at six-foot-three, Reese, a native of Maryland, has maintained an average of 10.8 rebounds per game across 14 games this season, positioning herself as the league’s second-leading rebounder behind only two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, ESPN noted.

Drafted seventh overall during the April 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese, known for her standout performances with the LSU Tigers, signed a contract with the Chicago Sky valued at $324,383 over four seasons, according to SportsRac. Her rookie year will begin with a base salary of $73,439, which will incrementally increase each season, culminating in a team option of $93,636 for her fourth season with the Chicago Sky.

In May, Reese kicked off her WNBA career with a promising start, scoring 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal, according to CBS Sports.

Congrats to Angel Reese!





