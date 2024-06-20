Listen Live
Contests

Win a Bar 5015 VIP Experience with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer

AC Barbeque is a new BBQ lifestyle brand created by beloved comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Bar 5015

Source: Bar 5015 / General

You could win the AC BBQ Sweepstakes complete with a reserved table for you and three of your friends, elevated VIP BBQ tasting and meet and greet with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer; Sunday, June 23rd at Bar 5015.

Enter your email below for your chance to win!

About AC BBQ

AC Barbeque is a new BBQ lifestyle brand created by beloved comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer. Founded on the principles of Black excellence, family tradition, and bringing people together, AC Barbeque aims to provide the tools, flavor, and community that’ll take grilling to the next level. When you need to up your BBQ game, just look to the AC Flame.

The two best friends meticulously crafted three specialty barbeque seasonings that honor and celebrate the rich flavors of various global culinary traditions and pay homage to the diverse world of barbequing. The new barbeque seasoning collection is an exciting milestone as it’s the first product launch from Anthony and Cedric’s larger empire of exceptional grilling items and tools within their AC Barbeque Universe. With a vision to elevate the BBQ experience, the two grill masters will also introduce a range of grills, accessories, sauces, apparel, merchandise, and more.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Bar 5015
Contests

Win a Bar 5015 VIP Experience with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

Ice Spice
Contests

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Ice Spice August 26 at 713 Music Hall

99_murphy_lawrence 8 items
Entertainment News

Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie ‘Life’ We Still Quote Everyday

53 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close