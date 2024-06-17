George Strait Breaks U.S. Concert Attendance Record at Kyle Field

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Many call George Strait the “King of Country,” but the “king of concerts” may be a more fitting title as the 72-year-old Texas native broke the U.S. ticketed show attendance record Saturday. 110,905 fans were in attendance at Kyle Field in College Station.

The previous record stood for nearly 47 years, held by the Grateful Dead, who had 107,019 fans in attendance on Sept. 3, 1977, at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey. The concert also set a new record for Kyle Field, as it surpassed Texas A&M University’s game versus the University of Mississippi on Oct. 11, 2014.

The concert featured fellow MCA artists and Texas natives Parker McCollum and Katie Offerman.

Strait is one of the most-accomplished artists in music. He holds the record for the most No. 1 singles of any artist and the most No. 1 albums, platinum albums and gold albums in all of country music. He has 60 No. 1 singles.

