Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting

Keyshia Ka'oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, took to social media to defend her husband against critics after the death of rapper Enchanting.

Published on June 12, 2024

Keyshia Ka’oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, is stepping up to defend her husband from online haters after the tragic passing of his former artist, the rapper Enchanting. With fans online suggesting that Gucci Mane is running a cursed record label, Keyshia Ka’oir put a stop to this and reminded the critics that Guwop only sought to aid the careers of the artists he’s signed over the years.

Gucci shared a post of Enchanting, 26, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry. Larry reportedly died from being taken off life support after suffering a drug overdose.

Gucci wrote, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting” complete with crying and broken heart emojis. Fans on the post began replying with their unfounded theories that the 1017 label is cursed, noting how other former artists have fared negatively despite many of their hardships being self-induced or actions taken without their label chief’s guidance.

Keyshia Ka’oir, having enough of the attacks on her husband’s name, wrote, “Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH.”

Enchanting signed to 1017 in 2020 and was featured on three compilation albums before breaking out on her own in 2023. According to reports, the rapper’s management team was working with her to get clean from drugs.

