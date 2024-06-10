Listen Live
Win Passes To ‘The Cry Out Experience’ June 21st – 23rd at George R. Brown

ARE YOU READY TO CRY OUT?!

Published on June 10, 2024

Cry Out Experience 2024

Source: Cry Out Experience 2024 / Radio One

Cry Out is dedicated to fostering a profound practice of surrender and submission, leading us on a transformative journey of healing and restoration. Through the exercise of faith, courage, and wisdom, and a fervent desire to manifest inner strength, we create the atmosphere needed for every person to discover and unleash their inherent abilities, gifts, and talents.

CLICK FOR MORE INFO

Fostered in a space of intentional action, Cry Out brings each of us closer to God in authentic recognition of His Spirit and an unwavering desire to shift the seasons of life.  Through the act of “Crying Out,” we inspire a resolute commitment to embrace a higher calling, overcome obstacles, and ascend to a destiny of beautiful purpose and spiritual fulfillment.

Enter below for your chance to win tickets.

