Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women’s Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection

In a game full of drama, Angel Reese found herself ejected late in the fourth quarter Tuesday night after a series of contentious calls.

Just days after teammate Chennedy Carter made headlines for her flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, Reese had her own moment with WNBA referees. With 2:31 left in the game, Reese was whistled for her fifth personal foul after a defensive rebound attempt following a Sabrina Ionescu missed 3-pointer. Frustrated, Reese had words with referee Charles Watson and waved her hand dismissively. This resulted in a technical for “disrespectfully addressing” Watson, according to the pool report. Her actions earned her a second technical and an automatic ejection.

“Reese then waves off the calling official in resentment to the call and is assessed a second technical foul. Since these were two separate acts, the combination of two technicals resulted in Angel Reese being ejected from the game.”

Despite the ejection, Reese’s performance and passion on the court are undeniable. Known for her fiery spirit and commitment to her team, Reese has become a standout player, bringing energy and excitement to every game. Her dedication to the sport and her team remains unwavering, and moments like these highlight her competitive drive.

In the end, Reese’s ejection serves as a reminder of the intensity and emotion that make women’s basketball so compelling. Her presence on the court continues to be a major draw for fans, emphasizing that the game is about more than just the final score.

“I think so many people are watching women’s basketball right now,” the Chicago Sky star told WGN News after practice Monday. “It all started from the national championship game, and I’ve been dealing with this for two years now, and understand that, yeah, negative things have probably been said about me. But honestly, I’ll take that because look where women’s basketball is.”

