‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Reveals He Took A Page Out Of 50 Cent’s Book Of Trolling To Hype Up The Final Season

Power Book II: Ghost is back, but the stakes are much higher this time because Season 4 of the popular Power spinoff will be the show’s last. When it was announced Ghost was ending, the show’s main star, Michael Rainey Jr., took to social media to vent frustration with fans, but could the young actor have been taking a page out of 50 Cent’s book of trolling with his reaction?

Speaking with Rainey before the premiere, we asked him about his initial reaction to learning about his show ending. For those who remember, he wasn’t happy about it at all.

“Don’t ask me nothing idk what’s going on in their offices lmao they Trippin. Final season otw tho, I guess,” the actor said in a post on his Instagram Stories at the time.

In another post, he shared a photo of a tweet from L. Darian, a writer on the show, claiming, “ain’t hear from STARZ or Lionsgate once about the show.”

Michael Rainey Jr.’s Plan To Get Us Hype For The Final Season

But now, according to Rainey Jr., that was just him doing his best impression of 50 Cent by subsequently trolling fans to garner hype for the upcoming final season.

“I did that on purpose, obviously… Well, we didn’t film Season 4 with that being the last season in the back of our head, we didn’t really know until we were done filming, but before it was announced to the public I knew, but I just saw that as an opportunity to just take a page out of 50’s book and just stir the pot a little bit and troll them a little bit,” Rainey revealed to Cassius Life.Rainey admits to being shocked that his plan worked, with fans on his side, and being just as upset that it was a wrap for Power Book II: Ghost. Rainey continues, “And I knew the people would react to that. So I’m like, ‘Y’all going to end the show without telling them?’ And it worked. Everybody was riding for me. I’m like, ‘I didn’t expect everybody to be going crazy like that.’ Everybody was tagging 50, telling 50 count your days, all type of stuff. And it was just crazy. It was a funny moment and I was just like, ‘Yo, let me just see what I could do to stir the pot a little bit.’ And it worked. It worked, it worked. But I definitely knew what was going on. We weren’t blindsided. Y’all, don’t worry. They let us know.”

Was 50 Cent In On The Plan?

Rainey’s trolling might have worked a little too well because 50 Cent said in response to Rainey’s initial reactions that the actor “doesn’t answer his phone.”

Who’s The Best Duo In The Power Universe Outside of Ghost & Tommy?

Of course, we had to ask Rainey, who is the best duo in the Power Universe, outside of the OGs Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora).In a previous interview, we asked Raising Kanan’s stars MeKai Curtis (Kanan Stark) and Antonio Ortiz (Famous) if they felt the title was theirs, and Curtis boldly said, “We number one,” due to “how tactile they are when they doing it. Efficiency, which they actually had that on lock when they was out there pushing [dope in Famous’ mixtape cassette cases.].” Rainey Jr. called CAP on that and argued that Riq and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) should earn the top spot. “Bray and Riq was really moving them units. If you step into that warehouse, you see what type of stuff we was working with,” Rainey begins. “But they was back in the day, so their economy was a little bit different. So I give them a little pass, but nah, I feel like Bray and Riq, they got it on lock. They just got that dynamic.”Part one of the final season of Power Book II: Ghost premieres June 5 on Starz.

You can watch the rest of the interview above. In it, Rainey also discusses his favorite moment as Tariq St. Patrick and his future in Hollywood after Power.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Reveals He Took A Page Out Of 50 Cent’s Book Of Trolling To Hype Up The Final Season was originally published on cassiuslife.com