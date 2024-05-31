Listen Live
Contests

Win a Sneak Peak for Juneteenth: The Universoul Circus is Celebrating #HoustonStrong!

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Universoul Circus

Source: Radio One / Universoul Circus

After weeks of inclement weather the Universoul Circus is celebrating a city that is resilient by providing a Free sneak peek show to non-profits and community groups that support the people of Houston.

Nominate your non-profit organization to win a group outing to the Universoul Circus sneak peek Juneteenth morning celebration experience; Wednesday, June 19th at Butler Stadium.
Register for your chance to win below

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Minority Prospects - HBCU All-Star Game 2024_700x400
Events

Minority Prospects HBCU All-Star Weekend Slides into Houston May 31 – June 1!

close up view of a hand holding bank notes
Contests

[MUSIC SURVEY] Enter To Win $250 Cash!

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

10 items
News

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - October 29, 2023
Crime

Former ‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot in Los Angeles

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Obituaries

2-time PGA Tour Winner, Grayson Murray, Dead by Suicide at 30

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close