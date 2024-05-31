Win a Sneak Peak for Juneteenth: The Universoul Circus is Celebrating #HoustonStrong!

CLOSE
After weeks of inclement weather the Universoul Circus is celebrating a city that is resilient by providing a Free sneak peek show to non-profits and community groups that support the people of Houston.
Nominate your non-profit organization to win a group outing to the Universoul Circus sneak peek Juneteenth morning celebration experience; Wednesday, June 19th at Butler Stadium.
Register for your chance to win below
