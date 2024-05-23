Listen Live
Local

Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury & Mortgage Fraud Convictions

Published on May 23, 2024

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby will not serve time behind bars for her perjury and mortgage fraud convictions.

A judge in Greenbelt, Maryland sentenced Mosby to ‘time served’ followed by three years of supervised release; 12 months of home confinement for her two federal perjury convictions, and one for mortgage fraud – served concurrently.

Prosecutors wanted Mosby to serve 20 months in prison, however, she faced up to 40 years for the convictions. The former State’s Attorney declined to speak before her sentence.

“There is no indication you abused your office. The conduct is not violent. Most significantly is you are a mother to two daughters,” Judge Griggsby said as the verdicts by a jury were read to the court. The judge however did tell Mosby there were indeed victims in this case and that “the court keeps that in mind.”

 

More than 30 letters were submitted and 13 people testified in court on Marilyn Mosby’s behalf.

Attorney Ben Crump held a news conference outside the courthouse alongside Angela Rye and Monique Pressley.

In two separate trials, Mosby was found guilty of lying about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Prosecutors asked to seize Mosby’s Florida condo, which they said was purchased using a fraudulent mortgage loan.

Mosby’s attorneys argued that she shouldn’t serve any prison time.

