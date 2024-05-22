Listen Live
News

K. Michelle Set to Headline 46th Annual Original Houston Pride Festival and Parade

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K Michelle

Source: Radio One / General

Join us at the 46th Annual Original Houston Pride Festival and Parade, Saturday, June 29th, 2024!  The 2024 theme is You Won’t Break Our Pride.

Headlining this year is the phenomenal K. Michelle, with her soulful voice and unapologetic spirit! K. Michelle has captivated audiences since her debut album “Rebellious Soul” in 2013. Celebrate her latest triumphs, including hits from her acclaimed album ‘I’m the Problem.’ Dive into the depth of her music, from the chart-topping single ‘Scooch’ to her introspective tracks that have solidified her status in the R&B world.

Featuring electrifying opening acts by David Archuleta, the 2024 GLAAD Media Award winner for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, and Brooke Eden, hailed as a ‘fiery country star-in-the-making’ by Billboard. This lineup is as unforgettable as it is diverse!

Don’t miss the largest, original and long-standing Pride celebration in Houston! Be there to witness K. Michelle and an all-star cast, including local favorites Kayla G, DJ Easton, DJ Ari, and many more, light up the stage in a show of unity, pride, and incredible music.

K Michelle

Source: Radio One / General

For tickets and more info, visit www.pridehouston.org. See you at the biggest event of the year—Houston Pride, Saturday, June 29, 2024, where we celebrate loud and proud!

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Sean "P Diddy" Combs 10 items
Entertainment

Violent Video Reportedly Showing Diddy Assaulting Cassie Leaks [WATCH]

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

US-WEATHER-CLIMATE-STORM-AFTERMATH
News

List of Houston Cooling and Distribution Centers Following Severe Weather, Power Outages

William Lawson
News

Rev. William Lawson, Civil Rights Icon and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Founder Passes Away At 95

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

CryOut Conference 2023
News

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close