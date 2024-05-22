K. Michelle Set to Headline 46th Annual Original Houston Pride Festival and Parade

Join us at the 46th Annual Original Houston Pride Festival and Parade, Saturday, June 29th, 2024! The 2024 theme is You Won’t Break Our Pride.

Headlining this year is the phenomenal K. Michelle, with her soulful voice and unapologetic spirit! K. Michelle has captivated audiences since her debut album “Rebellious Soul” in 2013. Celebrate her latest triumphs, including hits from her acclaimed album ‘I’m the Problem.’ Dive into the depth of her music, from the chart-topping single ‘Scooch’ to her introspective tracks that have solidified her status in the R&B world.

Featuring electrifying opening acts by David Archuleta, the 2024 GLAAD Media Award winner for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, and Brooke Eden, hailed as a ‘fiery country star-in-the-making’ by Billboard. This lineup is as unforgettable as it is diverse!

Don’t miss the largest, original and long-standing Pride celebration in Houston! Be there to witness K. Michelle and an all-star cast, including local favorites Kayla G, DJ Easton, DJ Ari, and many more, light up the stage in a show of unity, pride, and incredible music.

For tickets and more info, visit www.pridehouston.org. See you at the biggest event of the year—Houston Pride, Saturday, June 29, 2024, where we celebrate loud and proud!