Yung Miami Gives Rockstar Glam Girl Vibes In NYC

The fashion fusion of rocker chic aesthetics with glamour girl gives an undeniable dose of drama that we need in our lives. The look is cool and edgy yet glitzy and shimmery. It’s posh and perfect for fashion girlies who like to make a statement and turn heads, which is probably why Yung Miami popped out in the aesthetic over the weekend.

The rapper, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, took to Instagram on May 10 to show her bombshell look. According to her Instagram stories and profile posts, Yung Miami is visiting New York City for a party she is hosting on Saturday, May 11.

Friday’s post may be a fashionable preview of what fans can expect at tonight’s event. So, let’s get into the rocker glam details for all the fashion girlies looking to recreate the look themselves.

Yung Miami’s platinum blonde razor bangs ooze rockstar glam.

The 30-year-old’s take on fabulous look included a sleeveless Black mini dress from Chrome Hearts with an asymmetric hemline, duster, and funky neckline. Silver chain details lined the sides of that “Act Bad” femcee’s dress, tracing her fabulous figure and every curve.

The ‘Pretty With No Makeup’ leader paired her dress with stacked cross-chain jewelry and black bracelet cuffs. Her chunky accessories were the epitome of a rocker.

So was her overall beauty look.

Yung Miami’s hair was styled in an edgy, platinum-blonde layered look. We are gagging over her deep swoop razor-bang that hung sexily over her smokey eye and hip-length inches.

See the complete look in motion below.

Yung Miami‘s show-stopping look has all her fans buzzing. Over 140,000 IG watchers have liked her post, and more than 3,100 have commented.

Her celebrity friends are loving the look, too. Yung Miami’s best friend and fellow fashion icon Saucy Santana commented on her look saying, “Face Sittin, hair c—nt & edgy!!! Waist snatched bootZ!!! This whole look is OVAAAAA!!!! I live!”

HB, what do you think of the Yung Miami’s rocker glam vibes?

