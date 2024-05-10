‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Exclusive: Kevin Durand & Peter Macon Talk Epic Sci-Fi Thriller, Their Brilliant Motion-Capture Performances & More

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Imagine a world where intelligent apes are the dominant species living their best life while humans are relegated to the shadows without the ability to speak.

Depressing, we know, but the intriguing premise of epic rebootquel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes which picks up several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign.

In the visually stunning thriller, a young ape sets off on a harrowing journey that leads to tyrannical ape leader Proximus Caesar who forces him to question all that he has known about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

“Proximus Caesar has this idea that if he could get ahold of the information and all the technology that the humans had left behind, he would be able to take it into the next centuries with a much faster ascension in terms of their evolution,” said Kevin Durand who hams it up as the villainous character. “When we first see him, he’s incredibly articulate…he’s a by-any-means-necessary type of character. He has a certain level of charisma, and the other apes start to understand that the way he’s envisioning the future would be beneficial to them, even as some of them struggle with the way he goes about doing it.”

Check out the final trailer below:

Directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy), Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

“Story-wise, these films resonate with people because they have sci-fi concepts, and they tackle issues of humanity,” said Ball. “They deal with issues like class and race, about what it means to be human, and allow us to look at, analyze, and pinpoint deep issues about ourselves. They hold a mirror up to society and compel us to look at problems we as humans face through the lens of this fantastical world.”

We caught up with our new pals Kevin (Proximus Caesar) and Peter (Raka) who talked the larger-than-life blockbuster, their brilliant motion capture performances, the wise OGs in their lives, and more in our interview below:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters everywhere!

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Exclusive: Kevin Durand & Peter Macon Talk Epic Sci-Fi Thriller, Their Brilliant Motion-Capture Performances & More was originally published on globalgrind.com