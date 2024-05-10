‘The Chi’ Exclusive: Jacob Latimore & Luke James Reflect On Their Character’s Growth & Praise Curtiss Cook’s Performance As Douda

Showtime and Paramount+’s The Chi is back and features a dynamic range of characters who have grown and evolved as people throughout the show’s six seasons.
Emmet (Jacob Latimore) and Victor (Luke James) are two shining examples of characters who we met one way and became polar opposites of the individuals we first met when they first arrived on our television screens.
Before season six’s second-half premiere, Cassius Life spoke with Latimore and James about those changes and why they appreciated them.
The two actors touched on Curtiss Cook’s portrayal of The Chi’s main antagonist, Douda, and what he brings to the role, as well as why the Lena Waithe-created series is so special to them.
Jacob Latimore Appreciates Emmitt’s Growth
When we first meet Emmett, he is a hustler with ambition, but also just getting by when trying to provide for his kids from different mothers.
Emmett’s early view of adult life could be attributed to his relationship with his father, Darnell (Rolando Boyce), who also has a remarkable redemption arc in the series, remarrying Emmett’s mom and becoming the father figure his son has longed for.
When we first met Emmett, he was only concerned about making money and sleeping with women. Fast-forward, he is now a successful business owner, a proud dad, and has a healthy relationship with Kiesha (Burgandi Baker).
There’s a new layer of growth, a new set of challenges that our characters have to face, and we’re learning on screen…
Luke James Appreciates That Victor Has A Future
When Luke James arrived in season three of The Chi, we knew him as Trig, the older brother of Jake (Michael Epps). He has been away for some time and hopes to be a guiding presence in his young, impressionable brother’s life, trying to steer him clear of the dark path he took.
We later meet Victor, a man who wants to help his community not by being a gangster but through politics. He eventually becomes a city councilman with bigger political ambitions.
Speaking on his character’s evolution, James told Cassius Life that he appreciates Victor having a future.
And to be able to take that ride and for it to be so nuanced and grounded in the realities of the human experience living on the south side of Chicago
He continues, “But now, in a way, they’re trying to make up for that lost time and do better. I think it’s just a really awesome transition to watch and to see because I know brothers like that. I know brothers who have made wild decisions that have altered their lives, and they’ve paid and done the time, and now they’re trying to heal the place that they caused the most pain, and this is what it looks like, you know?”
Curtiss Cook’s Performance As Douda Should Put Him In The Conversation With Other Great Actors
Throughout The Chi’s six-season run, there has always been that one antagonist that seemed to make life miserable for the Southside Chicago residents.
Taking on that role primarily in the later season has been Douda, who has become the hood equivalent of Thanos with everyone uniting in agreement that deadly businessman/gangster and former mayor has to go.
James had glowing words for Cook and his performance on the show when asked about his performance as Douda.
Jacob Latimore Believes The Chi Is Important Because It’s Relatable
As a show, The Chi’s importance can not be understated. Latimore and James revealed why they felt it resonates so much with viewers, making it one of Showtime and Paramount+’s most popular series and recently earning a seventh season.
“The Chi is so important because it’s… a reflection of our community.
“The Chi is so important because it is a reflection. It’s a reflection of our community, man. That’s the reason we love just coming to set every day. It is so relatable to our fans,” Latimore said.
“They come up to us and they say, ‘Man, that’s me. That’s my lifestyle. I know somebody like that.’ Or ‘I got an uncle like that,’ or ‘I got a little brother like that.’ ‘Bro, I go through that with my baby moms,’ you know? And we just happy to keep revealing all those real situations because Chicago has been getting a bad rep for so long. And we just happy to be able to step into characters and humanize them and step into these city shoes and walk in.”
Luke James Says One of The Reasons The Chi Is Important is Because It Reflects The Times
He continues, “How important mental health awareness is important for our community, to talk to each other. How important it is for men to hold each other accountable, to mentor each other. To just hold space for each other, just to listen, if anything. And how that can help shift the trajectory of all of us, the youth, the people that are watching us and looking at us. I think it’s important that art is supposed to reflect the times, and I think our show does that in its own way and leaves you a bit with some commentary to think about.”
The Chi is streaming right now on Paramount+ and Showtime.
‘The Chi’ Exclusive: Jacob Latimore & Luke James Reflect On Their Character’s Growth & Praise Curtiss Cook’s Performance As Douda was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting 'Inappropriate' Classroom Video [WATCH]
-
[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video
-
Drake Punched By Lil' Wayne In The Face
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Treat Mom Like a Queen with Dinner at FRNDS Restaurant PLUS Passes to The Ladies R&B Kickback
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!