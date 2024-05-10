STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Returns With “BOA, ” Ice Spice Drops “Gimme A Light,” Gunna Proves He’s “One of Wun,” & More

Ice Spice — “Gimme A Light”

Ice Spice keeps heating up the charts with new releases. After dropping “Think U The Sh-T (Fart),” she kept things going. Next, Cash Cobain and Bay Swag tapped her for their “Fisherrr” remix. Now, the burgeoning Bronx rapper releases her previously-teased new single, “Gimme A Light.”

“B-tches be losin’ the plot and that’s how I got to the top,” she raps on the song. “And, no, I don’t got any opps / Like, why would I beef with a flop? / Like let’s talk drill / Who bigger than she? / Who prettier, too? 250 to get in the booth.”

Spice’s frequent producer RIOTUSA pulled inspiration from Sean Paul’s classic Dutty Rock single, “Gimme The Light.” The 2001 song works well within Ice’s throwback themes and, in fact, her upcoming debut album is tentatively titled Y2K.

The “Munch” hitmaker recently spoke with Today about her forthcoming offering. “It’s definitely gonna be a drill album,” she explained. “But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven’t really been heard on much, so I’m excited for those more than anything.”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Megan Thee Stallion drops more venom. After delivering “Cobra” and “Hiss,” the Texas MC unleashes her newest installment in the snake-themed run: “BOA.”

Thee Stallion smoothly slithers into the track with bars about her haters. “They bought Birkins, I bought stocks / They still on the boat, I’m on a yacht,” she raps. “They takin’ shots, I’m takin’ spots / I see the shade, then they get blocked.”

Megan’s frequent producer LilJuMadeDaBeat crafted also this instrumental. It was partly inspired by Gwen Stefani’s “What You Waiting For?” off of 2004’s Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Thee Stallion recently spoke with Women’s Health about her upcoming seemingly snake-themed LP. “I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally,” she said. “They’re feared, misunderstood, respected, healing.”

Meg also dropped a gaming-inspired music video for the track. She brings the virtual to life with animated scenes that transition intoto reality. Meg flexes bars and hands here as she delivers punchlines while actually punching some lights out in the clip.

The Game — “Freeway’s Revenge”

The Game is surprising Hip-Hop fans by challenging Rick Ross with a new diss track. In the midst of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s ongoing and well-publicized feud, Chuck Taylor aims some bars at Rozay.

“This ain’t the Kendrick beef; my Drac sing songs / Shots ring out? The neighbor better have his Ring on,” Game raps on the track, before making another reference to his fellow Compton MC. “Draco flick is like the light on Tha Carter IV / Bad kid, good city; I studied The Art of War.”

The Game also uses this song as an opportunity to rebuttal what Rozay might have for him: “He gon’ tell us he bought another crib, he living well / But he won’t tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell.”

Ross is also currently beefing with Drake. He recently released the diss track “Champagne Moments.” “Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice / Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew,” he raps on the song. Drizzy responded on “Family Matters.” “What the f-ck? I heard Rick drop, n-gga? / Talkin’ somethin’ ’bout a nose job, n-gga / Ozempic got a side-effect of jealousy and doctors never told y’all n-ggas.”

Ghostface Killah — Set the Tone (Guns & Roses)

Ghostface Killah is continuing to set the tone with the release of his new album, Set the Tone (Guns & Roses). Five years after his Ghostface Killahs LP, the Wu-Tang Clan legend delivers his first project under longtime collaborator Nas’ Mass Appeal imprint.

Tony Starks taps fellow Wu-Tang members Method Man and Raekwon for this one, but he also enlists Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, AZ, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, and Kanye West for this effort.

Ghost also utilizes the album as a promo tool. “That was it,” he says on “Outro Skit.” “The next one coming up is gonna be <i>Supreme Clientele 2: Indiana Tone and The Temple of Goons</i> or something like that.”

The Wu titan also shared his excitement for this new chapter on social media. “This album has fire, something for everyone,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who helped put this project together and every talented artist that jump in the fire with me.”

Gunna — One of Wun

Gunna’s 2023 comeback included one of the year’s biggest hits. But now, in the midst of a new tour and continued buzz, the chart-smashing rapper-singer drops a new album, One of Wun, to continue that run.

Gunna handled <i>a Gift & a Curse</i> alone last year, yet now he shows up with plenty of familiar faces. Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch all lend their vocals. Elsewhere, Turbo, Evrgrn, and Kenny Stuntin are also among the LP’s producers.

“One of Wun, never again,” he raps on the title track. “Wanna get the cake and the butter, I count it like Hussle, the money all in.” The line is, of course, a reference to Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In. Listen to One of Wun below.

