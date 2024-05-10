97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

As we all know, Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign centers around fear mongering, divisiveness and ultimately revenge (for himself). And though Joe Biden’s campaign has been reluctant to go down such a dark route to entice people to vote for him, he has decided to inject a little “hate” into his latest campaign ad.

Borrowing one of Kendrick Lamar’s new classic diss songs “Euphoria,” the Biden-Harris campaign took a snippet of the song to throw some shots at Donald Trump by using his own words against him throughout the ad. Highlighting the hate they feel for Trump’s many ways and actions such as taking away women’s abortion rights and the way that he blames immigrants for damn near everything that’s “wrong” with America.

The ad features Kendrick’s bars in which he spits: “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/ I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

We’re not gonna lie, it was hilarious. He even threw in the “sneak diss” posts on Truth Social. Whoever’s idea this was is in line for a raise. Just sayin’.

No word on whether Kendrick Lamar has gotten wind that his song was used to attack Donald Trump in the ad and how he may feel about it, but Biden supporters have been loving it, and the MAGA side has surprisingly remained silent about it. We guess they’ve never heard of Kung-Fu Kenny. If they did they’d probably blame him for the Coronavirus or something.

Will Trump respond to Joe Biden’s latest jab at his horrendous history? Will he call on his own MAGA music “heavyweight” Kid Rock to help him clap back? Maybe Kanye West? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

What do y’all think of Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad? Let us know in the comment section below.

Joe Biden Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” In Anti-Trump Campaign Ad was originally published on hiphopwired.com