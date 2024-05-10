Law Roach Reveals The Designers Who Rejected Him And Zendaya On ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ Podcast

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

After creating not one but three memorable fashion moments with actress Zendaya at this year’s Met Gala, Law Roach is still booked and busy. The image architect stopped by The Cutting Room Floor podcast in New York City to discuss his styling career with Zendaya and to reveal the fashion houses that refused to dress the Challengers star in the infant stages of her career.

It’s no secret that Roach has had challenges with the politics of the fashion industry over the years. In March 2023, the Chicago native took to his Instagram to announce his retirement, writing, “My cup is empty. The politics, the lies, and the false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

Law Roach Names the Designers Who Wouldn’t Dress Zendaya

Fast-forward to today, and it seems the style guru did downsize his fashion responsibilities, keeping only a few select clients and making Zendaya his priority. During the podcast interview, Roach recalled how difficult it was to initially get top designers to dress Zendaya. And he still has the receipts to prove it.

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Channel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior. They would all say no, try again next year. She’s too green,” he divulged. The fashion maven went on to explain that to this day Zendaya still hasn’t worn any of those designers on the red carpet because of their rejection. “So, when I said, ‘if you say no it will be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time,” Roach quipped.

In another clip, Omondi (the host) asked Roach what inspired his decision to always dress Zendaya in the Christian Louboutin So Kate pump. He responded by saying that the shoe is both “versatile” and “painful.” The celebrity also revealed that Zendaya first wore the shoe at age 14, and because they were uncomfortable – she wanted no parts of them. “She was like ‘I have to take these shoes off,’ I was like, ‘You will not take these shoes off,” he said. Now, Zendaya wears them confidently and with ease. “She’s only going to wear So Kate. She’s going to wear a 120 pump, and that’s it,” Roach declared.

Click here to listen to the entire interview.

Law Roach Reveals The Designers Who Rejected Him And Zendaya On ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ Podcast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com