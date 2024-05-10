Listen Live
Chief Keef’s ‘A Lil Tour’ Coming to 713 Music Hall on August 5

General sale begins on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 am at ChiefKeef.com

Published on May 10, 2024

Chief Keef

Source: Chief Keef / Live Nation

Chief Keef’s tour announcement arrives shortly after the release of his new album, Almighty So 2. Crafted over a period of two years, Almighty So 2 is produced by Sosa himself, with occasional assistance of reliable collaborators like Akachi and Young Malcolm.

The Influential Rap Titan Plans a 17-Date U.S. Tour, Shortly After Releasing His Highly-Anticipated, Self-Produced Album Almighty So 2, Featuring Appearances From Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack and More

The young auteur mostly eschews melody on the new album–instead, he resolves to showcase his prodigious abilities as an emcee, sharpening his pen and emptying out his arsenal of flows. Sosa throws his entire body into his vocal performances, whether he’s building in intensity until he reaches a thunderous crescendo, or delivering his smirking punchlines with an audible disrespect. The new album features appearances from Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, his 43B signee Lil Gnar, and his Glo Gang associate Ballout. Home to previously released singles “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow,” and new highlights like “Drifting Away” and “Runner,” Almighty So 2 is now available everywhere via 43B.

Stream Almighty So 2: https://chiefkeef.lnk.to/AlmightySo2

