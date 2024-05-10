Listen Live
News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Starting this July.

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Trailer Release Celebration For Sony Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die"

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

One of the greatest comedic minds is set to make a return to the stage. Martin Lawrence has announced a new stand-up tour.

 

As reported by TMZ, the actor is going back into his one-man act bag. This week, he announced Y’all Know What It Is!, a tour that will reunite him with his fans in 36 different cities. The stops include Dallas, Atlantic City, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Additionally, he will be joined by the likes of DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Adele Givens, Ricky Smiley, Deon Cole and more.

In an exclusive statement to the celebrity news site Martin Lawrence detailed his excitement regarding the new tour. “Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most; this is what it’s all about for me” he said. While Martin Lawrence has primarily focused on film, he started as a stand-up comedian. In the 1990’s he hosted Def Comedy Jam and would go on to release two influential comedy specials, You’re So Crazy and Runteldat.

His newest film Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is coming out June 7. Tickets to the Martin Lawrence Y’all Know What It Is! tour go on sale starting Friday, May 17. You can purchase tickets here.

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Classroom
News

Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Classroom Video [WATCH]

CryOut Conference 2023
News

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

KBXX Stacked Logo
Rumor

Drake Punched By Lil’ Wayne In The Face

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Tilford Anthony Joseph
News

Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

School Bus
News

Houston Area School Board Votes to Pull Topics Like Diversity, Vaccines and More From Text Books

Shaq
News

See What Y’all Started? Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close