We can all use a reason to get away. That’s why we’ve teamed up with The Jamaica Tourist Board and Sandals Resort to offer a special Majic 102.1 listener a dream getaway for two! That’s right: Enter below for your chance at a four-day/three-night all-inclusive stay for two (2) persons at a Sandals Resort (winner’s choice) in Jamaica.
Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans
-
OJ Simpson Dead at 76
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
[LISTEN] Drake's Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online
-
[LISTEN] J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, '7 Minute Drill'
-
16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13