Listen Live
Contests

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Jamaica Sandals

Source: Radio One / Sandals

We can all use a reason to get away. That’s why we’ve teamed up with The Jamaica Tourist Board and Sandals Resort to offer a special Majic 102.1 listener a dream getaway for two! That’s right: Enter below for your chance at a four-day/three-night all-inclusive stay for two (2) persons at a Sandals Resort (winner’s choice) in Jamaica.

Complete the form below for your chance to win.

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Obituaries

OJ Simpson Dead at 76

Contests

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest

Drake
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Drake’s Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online

Family Day in the Park
Lifestyle

16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13

Jhene Aiko
Music

Win Tickets to Jhene Aiko’s ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ July 10 at Toyota Center

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Big Tho Day
Good Morning H-Town

Celebrating Big Tho Day! How You Can Donate To Big Tho’s Road To Recovery

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close