Win Tickets to Jhene Aiko’s ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ July 10 at Toyota Center

Toyota Center is excited to welcome Six-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B sensation JHENÉ AIKO on July 10th. JhenéAiko has remained at the forefront of a new wave of contemporary R&B for more than a decade. She is known for experimenting with a range of styles–incorporating sound healing, modern mantra, and the use of crystal alchemy sound bowls in her music. Don’t miss Jhené Aiko “The Magic Hour Tour” with special guests COI LERAY, TINK, UMI, AND KIANA LEDE in Houston this Summer!

