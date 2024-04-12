Listen Live
Win Tickets to the 3rd Annual Voices of Power Foundation Gala

Published on April 12, 2024

Gala

Source: General / Radio One

Win passes to for an incredibly powerful and inspiring program as we gather in person for this celebration of the Voices of Power Foundation.

The Voices of Power’s 3rd Annual Gala Dinner and After Party will be an exciting night to benefit the Foundation’s comprehensive programs that serves special needs children in the greater Houston area. Through providing students with school supplies, scholarship programs, and family support services the Voices of Power served over 1000 special education students and families last year. Our goal this upcoming school year is to serve over 2000 students and families.

Enjoy amazing entertainment, great success stories from students, teachers and mentors as well as former NFL greats and other celebrities sharing their perspectives. Help us empower Houston’s Special Needs Students with resources and outlets and celebrate the success of the Voices of Power Foundation.

Win Tickets to the 3rd Annual Voices of Power Foundation Gala  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

