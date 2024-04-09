Listen Live
Black Restaurant Week: Experience The Best of Black Houston Dining March 31-April 14

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 14TH

Published on April 9, 2024

Black Restaurant Week

Source: Black Restaurant Week / BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK

Black Restaurant Week is presenting its 9th annual campaign in the Houston Region. Discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets, and more across Houston, Beaumont, and additional surrounding metro areas. Celebrating the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines!

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE FOLLOWING PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

  • STUFF’D WINGS
  • HONEY DRIZZLE HOUSTON
  • ORANGE LEE’S PO BOYS AND WINGS
  • GUMBO EXPRESS

