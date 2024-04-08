Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

We can all use a reason to get away. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Sandals Resort to offer a special Majic 102.1 listener a dream getaway for two! That’s right: Enter below for your chance at a four-day/three-night all-inclusive stay for two (2) persons at a Sandals Resort (winner’s choice) in Jamaica.

Complete the form below for your chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX, metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. All Entries for the “Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation” must be received by April 18, 2024. This Promotion ends on April 18, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

SPECIFIC RULES FOR

HATTA’S MADD JAMAICA VACATION GIVEAWAY

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: KMJQ-FM owned and operated by: Radio One of Texas II, LLC d/b/a Radio One Houston Promotion: Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation Giveaway Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Monday, April 8, 2024 and ends on Friday, April 18, 2024. Entry Methods: There is one Entry Method: o Online Number of Entries Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry throughout the Promotion Period. Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on April 18, 2024. Number of Winners: There will be five (5) winners (the “Winner(s)”) for this Promotion. by random drawing from among all eligible Entries received up to that point. One (1) winner will Winner Selection: Each day from Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 18, one (1) Winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible Entries received up to that point. Prize (ARV): The Prize consists of the following elements: · A four-day/three-night all-inclusive stay for two (2) persons at a Sandals Resort (winner’s choice) in Jamaica (“Sandals Resorts Vacation”) valued at Two Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy Dollars (ARV $2,970). · A stipend in the amount of Eight Hundred Dollars ($800) towards airfare to be issued in the form of a check made out to the winner (“Airfare”). (Total ARV $3,770). See “Additional Prize Terms & Conditions” below for eligible resort locations and Prize details. Prize Provider: Unique Vacations, Inc. d/b/a Unique Travel Corp 4950 SW 72nd Ave. Fl 2 Miami, FL 33155 The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS

Listeners must be at least 21 years of age.

The Winner is responsible for all travel costs in excess of the $800 Stipend.

The Station will deliver the Sandals Resort Vacation to the winner in form of a Prize Certificate outlining the terms and conditions of the Sandals Resorts Vacation and redemption procedures.

The following terms and conditions apply to the Sandals Resort Vacation:

Both the Winner and his/her guest must be at least 21 years of age to attend the Sandals Resort Vacation.

All travel and accommodations must be booked through the Prize Provider (Unique Travel Corp).

The Sandals Resort Vacation must occur at one of the following locations:

Sandals Montego Bay – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa – Negril, Jamaica

Sandals Ochi Beach Resort – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals Dunn’s River – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals South Coast – Westmoreland, Jamaica

The Sandals Resorts Vacation must be redeemed for travel within one (1) year from the date the Prize Certificate is issued (“Sandals Prize Package Redemption Period”) and is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No extension will be given after the Sandals Prize Package has expired. If the Sandals Prize Package is not redeemed, the Sandals Prize Package will be forfeited.

The Sandals Prize Package includes:

Luxurious accommodations: one (1) room double occupancy, king size bed in a deluxe category room, all meals, unlimited premium brand liquors, daily & nightly entertainment, an array of land and water sports activities, including daily scuba diving (for certified divers), snorkeling, Wi-Fi in all rooms and public areas, resort taxes, resort gratuities, and Sandals Resorts transfers to and from the resort’s designated airport.

“ Exclusions ” – car rental, personal charges, incidentals, telephone calls, Premium Wi-Fi, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours & excursions, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certification courses, room services, meals outside of the selected and/or designated resort, island departure taxes, purchases made at the Sandals Specialty or Gift Shops, baggage fees and customs duties are not included .

The Sandals Resorts Vacation must be redeemed for travel during the Sandals Prize Package Redemption Period and is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No extension will be given after the Redemption Period has expired. If the Prize is not redeemed, the Prize will be forfeited.

Reservations will not be confirmed until 30 days prior to the selected travel date.

Any federal, state and/or local taxes applicable to the Prize will be the Sandals Prize Package recipient’s responsibility to pay. The Sandals Prize Package recipient will receive from the station or its designee an IRS Form 1099 (or similar) in the amount of the Sandals Prize Package.

SUBSTITUTION OF RESORT. The accommodations portion of the Sandals Prize Package is subject to space availability and selected blackout dates. Unique Travel Corp, the worldwide representative for Sandals Resorts (the “Sandals Prize Package Provider”) and Sandals Resorts each reserves the right to relocate any confirmed prizewinner from the selected resort to an alternate resort within the resort’s chain and to change dates with prior notice should circumstances so require or for any circumstance(s) beyond the resort’s control. The terms and conditions agreed to by the prizewinner shall apply with equal applicability to any resort which is the subject of substitution or deviation. Neither Unique Travel Corp nor Sandals Resorts shall be liable for any claim made by the prize winner whatsoever, including but not limited to loss, compensation, or refund by reason of such substitution or deviation.

COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT ENTITIES. Unique Travel Corp, the Sandals Prize Package Provider, its affiliates, and parent as well as Sandals Resorts and/or Sandals Resorts related entities shall have the right to comply with any and all orders, recommendations, or directions whatsoever given by any government entity or by persons purporting to act with such authority, and such compliance shall not be deemed a breach of receipt of the Prize Package or any agreement entitling the prize winner to assert any claim for liability, compensation or refund.

HEALTH & SAFETY: Sandals Resorts reserves the right to implement or modify health protocols, policies and procedures at any time as needed, in keeping with public health guidance and applicable law.

CLASS ACTION WAIVER: ACCEPTANCE OF THE SANDALS PRIZE PACKAGE PROVIDES FOR THE EXCLUSIVE RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES THROUGH INDIVIDUAL LEGAL ACTION AND SUPERSEDES ANY LAW ENTITLING GUEST TO PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION. THIS CLASS ACTION WAIVER PRECLUDES GUEST FROM PARTICIPATING IN OR BEING REPRESENTED IN ANY CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION REGARDING ANY CLAIM BROUGHT UNDER AS A RESULT OF THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS. EVEN IF APPLICABLE LAW PROVIDES OTHERWISE, GUEST AGREES THAT ANY ARBITRATION OR LAWSUIT AGAINST UNIQUE TRAVEL CORP WHATSOEVER SHALL BE LITIGATED BY GUEST INDIVIDUALLY AND NOT AS A MEMBER OF ANY CLASS OR AS PART OF A CLASS ACTION, AND GUEST EXPRESSLY AGREES TO WAIVE AUTHORITY TO ARBITRATE CLAIMS ON A CLASS ACTION BASIS. IF GUEST’S CLAIM IS SUBJECT TO LEGAL PROCEEDING UNDER FOREIGN SELECTION AND CHOICE OF LAW PROVISIONS OF THE UNIQUE TRAVEL CORP. – TERMS AND CONDITIONS AVAILABLE HERE https://www.sandals.com/terms-conditions/, THE GUEST FURTHER AGREES AND ACKNOWLEDGES THAT THE CLASS ACTION WAIVER IS MATERIAL AND ESSENTIAL TO THE PROCEEDING OF ANY DISPUTES BETWEEN THE PARTIES AND IS NON-SEVERABLE FROM THE AGREEMENT TO ANY CLAIMS HEREIN. THE VALIDITY AND EFFECT OF THIS CLASS ACTION WAIVER MAY BE DETERMINED ONLY BY A JUDGE OR COURT OF LAW. GUEST AGREES THAT THIS SECTION SHALL NOT BE SEVERABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES FROM THE FORUM SELECTION AND CHOICE OF LAW PROVISION SET FORTH IN THE UNIQUE TRAVEL CORP. – TERMS AND CONDITIONS. GUEST AGREES THAT THE PARTIES REFERENCED IN FOREIGN SELECTION AND CHOICE OF LAW PROVISIONS OF THE UNIQUE TRAVEL CORP. – TERMS AND CONDITIONS THAT MAY BE THE SUBJECT OF ANY CLAIM BY GUEST CAN RECEIVE IMMEDIATE JUDICIAL ASSISTANCE TO ENFORCE THIS CLASS ACTION WAIVER.

Travel Safety Warning

Due to the fact that travel and tourism are constantly in a state of flux, prizewinner is advised to consult the U.S. State Department’s website at <gov> and enter the name of the country(ies) that they plan to visit for the latest information concerning traveler safety, security, and health advisories.

All guests are responsible for checking the travel and entry protocols for the destination that they are travelling to before they depart and ensuring that they fully understand and comply with any such protocols. For example, some destinations, may require guests to be fully vaccinated and/or to obtain a negative PCR Covid-19 test a certain number of days pre and post travel. All guests are advised to visit the gov website before travel and to check the official Government website for the country they are visiting. Neither Unique Travel Corp and/or Sandals Resorts shall not be responsible for any additional costs incurred for any required test or any other pre-travel requirements.

