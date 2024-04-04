Listen Live
Enter To Win a Bundle Pack of Music Hand Picked by Flyana Boss

Published on April 4, 2024

Flyana Boss

Source: Atlantic Records / Flyana Boss

Hailing from Detroit, MI, and Dallas, TX, Bobbi LaNea and Folayan met while both studying music in LA, immediately hitting it off and forming Flyana Boss (rhymes with Diana Ross), reflecting their spirit of flyness and bossness. This fierce duo always reminds you that you are listening to the direct descendants of all the lady bosses that helped pave the way.

The Atlantic Records artists stopped by Houston’s Cactus Music with Young Jas and hand picked records that truly matter. Best of all, one lucky winner will get all the projects they chose!

Complete the form below for your chance to win a bundle pack of music, handpicked by Flyana Boss!

