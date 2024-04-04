Listen Live
Lifestyle

16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Family Day in the Park

Source: General / Radio One

Join The Honorable Sylvester Turner for the 16th annual Family Day in The Park event at the Sylvester Turner Park (2800 West Little York). There will be many family activities, food and drinks, baseball games, and entertainment. Music by J. Paul Jr. & The Zydeco Nubreeds. There will be parking and shuttle service available. You don’t want to miss this great event!

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Stefon Diggs
Entertainment

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans

Family Day in the Park
Lifestyle

16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Entertainment News

Video Vixen Reveals That She Was Born A Man [VIDEO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close