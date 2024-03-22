Listen Live
Enter To Win a Bundle Pack of Music Hand Picked by Josh Levi

Published on March 22, 2024

Josh Levi

Turn up the speakers. Press play. Close your eyes. For Josh Levi, this ritual unlocks an escape hatch. Once the music starts, pure feeling bleeds through his dynamic vocals as soulful spirit, R&B production, and alternative undercurrents coming in one wave.

The Atlantic Records artist stopped by Houston’s Cactus Music with Young Jas and hand picked records that truly matter. Best of all, one lucky winner will get all the projects he chose!

Complete the form below for your chance to win a bundle pack of music, handpicked by Josh Levi!

