Listen Live
Music

Win Tickets To Ledisi’s ‘The Good Life’ Tour ft Raheem DeVaughn April 6 at Bayou Music Center

Published on March 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Ledisi

Source: General / Live Nation

Ledisi, a Grammy-winning vocalist, has wowed fans with her unparalleled vocals for over twenty years. Ledisi is also a songwriter, author, actress, music producer, film producer, publisher, educator, and record company executive.

The first African American woman elected to Congress, Shirley Chisholm once said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” Not one to covet spaces she’s not welcomed in; Ledisi has built a table of her own.  She established, Fig Street Films, Chinweya (chin- way-yah) Publishing, and her latest endeavor, Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

Majic 102.1 wants to send you and a friend to see Ledisi and Raheem DeVaughn April 6. Complete the form below for your chance to win.

Win Tickets To Ledisi’s ‘The Good Life’ Tour ft Raheem DeVaughn April 6 at Bayou Music Center  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Music

Win Tickets To Ledisi’s ‘The Good Life’ Tour ft Raheem DeVaughn April 6 at Bayou Music Center

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

The Love Hard Tour
Lifestyle

Win Tickets to The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and Jaheim

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Beyonce
Entertainment

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

KBXX Stacked Logo
Entertainment News

Chris Brown’s Ex-Fling Arrested For Child Endangerment

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close