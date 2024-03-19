Ledisi, a Grammy-winning vocalist, has wowed fans with her unparalleled vocals for over twenty years. Ledisi is also a songwriter, author, actress, music producer, film producer, publisher, educator, and record company executive.
The first African American woman elected to Congress, Shirley Chisholm once said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” Not one to covet spaces she’s not welcomed in; Ledisi has built a table of her own. She established, Fig Street Films, Chinweya (chin- way-yah) Publishing, and her latest endeavor, Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
‘The Good Life’ Tour ft Raheem DeVaughn April 6 at Bayou Music Center was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
