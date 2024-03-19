Win Tickets to The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and Jaheim

Toyota Center is excited to host the “Love Hard Tour” on March 22! The tour, headlined by Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum selling, singer/songwriter Keyshia Cole with multi-platinum R&B icon Trey Songz, will also showcase the incredible talents of Jaheim. This groundbreaking tour is proudly presented in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective. Don’t miss the “Love Hard Tour” in Houston in March!
