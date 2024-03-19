Listen Live
Win Tickets to The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and Jaheim

Published on March 19, 2024

The Love Hard Tour

Toyota Center is excited to host the “Love Hard Tour” on March 22! The tour, headlined by Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum selling, singer/songwriter Keyshia Cole with multi-platinum R&B icon Trey Songz, will also showcase the incredible talents of Jaheim. This groundbreaking tour is proudly presented in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective. Don’t miss the “Love Hard Tour” in Houston in March!

TAP THE LINK BELOW AND TELL US ABOUT THE MUSIC YOU LOVE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY

