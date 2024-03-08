Method Man & Redman To Rock BUD DROP Concert In April

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Come Friday, (April 19), OG Hip-Hoppers and stoners are going to be in for a treat. Two Hip-Hop icons will reunite for the first time in what feels like ages when Method Man and Redman partake in the inaugural BUD DROP concert at Terminal 5 in New York City.

The New Year’s Eve style celebratory event will feature the Blackout artists along with fellow OG Hip-Hopper, Styles P, who will undoubtedly perform his smash hit “I Get High” for the crowd in attendance. Things will cap off with a countdown to midnight as Meth, Red, Styles and the crowd will ring in the sacred stoner’s date of 4/20 and throw up their blunts and lighters in honor of that magical plant known as cannabis.

While Terminal 5 is where it goes down, the food will be provided by NYC restaurant and nightspot Sei Less, which aims to deliver “a culinary journey” for those in attendance. Empire Lounge NYC will also be on hand to add to the holiday vibes, too.

Tickets for the concert are available at Buddrop420.com so get yours while you can because we don’t expect these to stick around very long in the city that never sleeps.

Will you be heading to BUD DROP next month? Let us know in the comments section below.

