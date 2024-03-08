Megan Thee Stallion Teamed Up With Planet Fitness To Release A Second Merch Brand, ‘Thee Hottie Drop’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Just in time for Women’s History Month, Megan Thee Stallion and Planet Fitness have joined forces to release their second co-branded merchandise, Thee Hottie Drop.

The Hot Girl Coach is all about rocking chic workout gear. The Houston native and Planet Fitness have released their latest merch brand that will surely make a statement when worn at the gym or out and about. Not only does the collection pop while making a stylish statement, but 100% of the sales will benefit Megan’s nonprofit organization, Pete & Thomas Foundation, and SeekHer Foundation, which strives to bridge the gender gap in mental health care and co-create an ecosystem of community care for women.

Thee Hottie Drop Collection

Thee Hottie Drop collection includes a black crop top and black sweatpants, both adorned with the words, “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” encouraging its consumers to prioritize their mental health and ensuring them that it’s normal not always to feel their best. The second collection also includes high-rise socks that read “Real Hot Girl Fit,” which inspire gym goers to continue finding their Big Fitness Energy at the Home of the Judgement Free Zone in 2024.

Megan Thee Stallion is excited for her fans to rock Thee Hottie Drop because the “Savage” rapper knows that maintaining a fabulous style and fitness regimen is crucial for one’s mental health. “This second merchandise line with Planet Fitness further shows that we all have bad days – and that’s okay. When I’m not feeling myself, I know that hitting the gym, getting my body moving, and throwing on something cute and comfy will immediately improve my day – both mentally and physically. I hope to encourage everyone to do the same with this new exclusive apparel collaboration,” stated the lyricist in a press release.

The collection is available now through March 31 or until supplies last. Click here to shop.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About ‘Setting Boundaries’ And Her Mental Health

Iced Out Megan Thee Stallion Exemplifies Why Black Women Should Treat Themselves – Because We Deserve

Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Mother Fitness’

Megan Thee Stallion Teamed Up With Planet Fitness To Release A Second Merch Brand, ‘Thee Hottie Drop’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com