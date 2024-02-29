97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The high-stakes sneaker robberies doesn’t seem to be slowing up as authorities continue to announce new busts on damn near a monthly basis.

This time around, police in Memphis (where Nike’s warehouse is based) busted nine people in connection with the robbery of a boxcar, where looters made off with $50,000 worth of Nike sneakers earlier this month. According to WKRN News 2, a “concerned citizen” tipped off police to what they said seemed like a gang of stolen Nike sneakers being stashed at a Frayser home in the 1400 block of Todds Creek Cove.

When police began surveilling the house in question, they observed a few men loading boxes of Nike sneakers into a Dodge Durango that was parked in front of the property. That was all the evidence they needed to move forward with the bust and put the cuffs on the nine-person operation.

WKRN News 2 reports:

Approximately 35 cases of Nike shoes were found inside the Dodge Durango, three boxes were found inside a Dodge Grand Caravan, and 30 cases were discovered inside the house, based on the reports.

Police confirmed the Nike shoes were stolen overnight from the CSX rail yard located in the 1400 block of North Holmes Street. The total value of the shoes was determined to be approximately $50,000.

Nine individuals were arrested but as of now, only the following five have been identified:

Tracy Fleming (46) Rah’heem Tuggle (25) Darren Stewart (28) Troy Gaines (31) Tray’Vion Smith (25)



Though police didn’t say which sneakers were amongst the stolen property (inquiring sneaker minds always wanna know), with the March lineup that Nike and Jordan Brand have coming up, it was more than likely a bunch of bricks that made those boxes that much heavier to carry. Just sayin’.

The five men identified were hit with burglary of a vehicle and theft of property worth $10,000 to $60,000 for their transgression.

Memphis Police Arrest 9 Men For Stealing $50K Worth Of Nike Sneakers was originally published on hiphopwired.com