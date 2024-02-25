Every superhero has its kryptonite, right? Cam Newton, aka Superman, hosted his annual 7 v 7 Football tournament where he trains top recruits around the nation. During one of the drills, a little squabble broke out between the players. The former NFL star tried breaking up the fight and a couple of haymakers came his way.
Check out the video below:
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It
RELATED: Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female Sports Reporter
RELATED: Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery
Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
[VIDEO] Amber Rose and Texans QB CJ Stroud Spotted Leaving Celebrity Game Together In Houston
-
Rodeo News: That Mexican OT Added To Bun B's 'All-American Takeover' On March 12
-
Usher Adds THIRD Date To November Concert in Houston
-
Usher Adds 2nd Date To Houston Show
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Usher Concert Tickets!!
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Confirms Too Short As Performer For All-American Takeover March 12
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!