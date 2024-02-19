Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. On today’s Buzz; Ruffles responds to Chris Brown’s claim saying they were the reason he was uninvited from the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Monique addresses the situation surrounding her estranged son during her comedy show, Porsha Williams Guobadia’s husband’s U.S. Citizenship was denied over allegations of fraud and claims he entered the country illegally on several occasions, and Sources say Kelly Rowland walked off the set of Good Morning America because she said the dressing room was unfit.

Hear the full Buzz in the video below.

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Also See:

Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public

Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Nigerian Wedding To Simon Guobadia

Babyface Mesmerizes The Crowd With His Rendition of The National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game

The Morning Buzz: Porsha Williams’ Husband Denied U.S. Citizenship, Chris Brown Uninvited From The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game + More was originally published on mymajicdc.com