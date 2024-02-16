The Most Interesting 8 year Old On The Planet Earth

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Introducing to some, while presenting to others an 8 year old Quadruple threat! Meet King Moore actor, model, singing, rapper destined for
greatness. Imagine being 3 years old telling your parents you wanted to be a star. Only to hear your parents saying” not yet son, maybe at age 5 we
can revisit the convo. Leave it up to King to remind his parents on his 5th birthday that he was READY for the next level of entertainment. Born in
Florida, residing in DFW, while working back n forth in California, King is hands down a super duper star in the flesh. Check’ em out above on
national tv with Tamron Hall. King has been on the grind day to day making a name for himself. The type 6 cosigns, of his craft comes from Mark
Cuban, Ice Cube, Tamron Hall, Kenan Thompson, Young Dylan & even Ya Pilot P-skillz. King Moore World is recently currently working with
famous Grammy award winning producer J White. King showed up and showed out to our 97.9 the Beat Block party and amazed the crowd and
kiddos all in 7 minutes flat.
