BQAF 2024 Brings it Home with H-Town’s Girl, LeToya Luckett March 16 at The BQAF Music Festival

The Normal Anomaly Initiative, the city’s premiere Black LGBTQ+ organization, proudly announces significant developments and exciting news for the community. The BQAF Celebration will be on March 14-17, 2024, with the premiere event, the BQAF Music Festival, being held on March 16, 2024, from 4 PM-2 AM at Warehouse Live Midtown (formerly Rise Rooftop) at 2600 Travis Street, Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77006.
The theme for the 2024 Celebration is Homecoming, with our Headliner being former Destiny’s Child group member LeToya Luckett.
