Enter To Win Dinner And a Marvel Movie with the MADAME WEB Giveaway

Check it out, only in theaters on Valentine’s Day!

Published on February 8, 2024

Madame Web

Source: General / Madame Web

In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Enter to win dinner and a movie, featuring Madame Web!

Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present. Check it out, only in theaters on Valentine’s Day!

