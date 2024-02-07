Listen Live
Contests

Win Passes To See Ali Siddiq’s Standup Special ‘I Got A Story To Tell’ LIVE

Published on February 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Ali Siddiq

Source: Ali Siddiq / Radio One Digital

97.9 The Box is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see ALI SIDDIQ – I Got A Story To Tell on Saturday, February 17th at the Jeffery Theatre.

Register below for your chance to win.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close