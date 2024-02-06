97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

SKIMS is continuing to tap into the culture seamlessly. Usher is the face of the brand’s newest menswear campaign.

As spotted on Variety Magazine the music legend has lent his talents to Kim Kardashian’s popular line. SKIMS has curated a new collection to coincide with the crooner’s forthcoming album COMING HOME. The capsule includes a variety of men’s undergarment essentials including tank tops, briefs, boxer briefs, socks and t-shirts. Each of the items are available in multiple colors including black, white, grey, green and more.

Aside from the apparel the campaign is offering his fans special access to his ninth studio effort. On Friday, Feb 9 a limited-edition digital version of the album will be available on SKIMS.com. This exclusive will feature the bonus track “Naked” and an alternative album cover. The “My Way” singer detailed his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was so humbled” he said. “Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, COMING HOME”.

The new SKIMS menswear collection will be available Feb. 12. You can preview the pieces here and watch the promotional trailer below.

Usher Is The Face Of SKIMS’ Newest Menswear Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com