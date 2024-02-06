Listen Live
Win Tickets The Travis Scott Celebrity Softball Classic on Feb 15th!!

Come enjoy the star-studded evening while supporting a great cause. Enter to win your tickets!

Published on February 6, 2024

Cactus Jack Contest

Enter for your chance to win a Pair of tickets to the CACTUS JACK HBCU CELEBRITY SOFTBALL CLASSIC, Thursday February 15th at Minute Maid Park!

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and Project H.E.A.L initiative. The programs help HBCU students who are experiencing last-minute financial adversity graduate on time with their class. In 2022, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund provided $1,000,000 in total scholarships to 100 seniors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to apply towards their tuition fees.

Schedule of Events

6:00pm – Gates Open

7:00pm – Homerun Derby

7:30pm – Softball Game

