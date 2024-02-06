Win Tickets The Travis Scott Celebrity Softball Classic on Feb 15th!!

Enter for your chance to win a Pair of tickets to the CACTUS JACK HBCU CELEBRITY SOFTBALL CLASSIC, Thursday February 15th at Minute Maid Park!
Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and Project H.E.A.L initiative. The programs help HBCU students who are experiencing last-minute financial adversity graduate on time with their class. In 2022, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund provided $1,000,000 in total scholarships to 100 seniors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to apply towards their tuition fees.
Complete the form below for your chance to win!
Schedule of Events
6:00pm – Gates Open
7:00pm – Homerun Derby
7:30pm – Softball Game
