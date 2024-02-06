Listen Live
Contests

Tell Us About The Music YOU Love and Win $250 Cash with 97.9 The Box!

Published on February 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Win $250 Cash

Source: Radio One / General

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, so who couldn’t use a little extra spending cash? 97.9 The Box wants to hook up one lucky person with $250 Cash, just tell us more about the music YOU love to hear!

TAP HERE TO TAKE OUR SHORT MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $250 CASH

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close