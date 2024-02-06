Listen Live
Country Music Singer Toby Keith Dies

Published on February 6, 2024

NORWAY-NOBEL-PEACE-SMITH

Source: SIGURDSON / Getty

UNDATED — Country music star Toby Keith is dead.

The singer-songwriter passed away Monday at the age of 62. Born in Oklahoma in 1961, Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

Some of his most popular songs include “As Good As I Once Was,” “Red Solo Cup,” and “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.”

He won two Country Music Association awards and was nominated for five Grammys. Keith leaves behind a wife and three children.

The post Country Music Singer Toby Keith Dies appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

