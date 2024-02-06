UNDATED — Country music star Toby Keith is dead.
The singer-songwriter passed away Monday at the age of 62. Born in Oklahoma in 1961, Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Some of his most popular songs include “As Good As I Once Was,” “Red Solo Cup,” and “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.”
He won two Country Music Association awards and was nominated for five Grammys. Keith leaves behind a wife and three children.
The post Country Music Singer Toby Keith Dies appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Country Music Singer Toby Keith Dies was originally published on wibc.com
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Rodeo News: Nelly Confirmed As A Featured Performer At Bun B's 'All Star Takeover' March 12
-
Radio ONE Welcomes Madd Hatta Back To Majic 102.1
-
[VIDEO] Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub PLUS Our Favorite Grammy Night Pics of The Carters
-
Meet 50 Cent THIS THURSDAY Feb 1st at Spec's Fountain View
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Win Tickets To See Nicki Minaj LIVE in Houston May 9 PLUS $250 Cash!!