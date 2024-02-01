Watch: KevOnStage Announces BET+ Original Series ‘Churchy’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

BET+ announces new original series “Churchy” with comedian and social media star KevOnStage. The comedy series is set to debut this month on the streaming platform. Read more details and catch the trailer inside.

Our hilarious and relatable social media friend KevOnStage made it to television! The actor and comedian will bring a new comedy series to BET+ this month, written and executively produced by him. The show follows Corey Carr Jr.’s (KevOnStage) life, which takes an unexpected turned when he’s bypassed for leadership of his father’s mega-church. Determined to prove his worth, Corey packs up his dreams and heads to middle-of-nowhere Lubbock, Texas, with lofty ambitions to build his own ministry from the ground up. However, after quickly stumbling upon the realization that small-town church life is an entirely different ball game, Corey slowly accepts that the path to spiritual leadership might just be funnier and more profound than any sermon could ever teach.

“Churchy” stars Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks, Anthony Elfoniza, Lexi Allen, London Solomon, Mark J. P. Hood, and Shani Shockley.

Check out cast descriptions below:

KEVIN “KEVONSTAGE” FREDERICKS as “Corey Carr II” – Corey is a relatively Young + Charismatic preacher who’s been groomed his entire life to be pastor. Best known for creatively weaving real world information into Bible messages and going viral all the time. He’s the son of Bishop Corey Carr Sr. and he can’t fathom not taking over his Dad’s church. After all, it’s what he was born to do.

ANTHONY ELFONZIA as “Pastor Stinney” – Pastor Stinney is the current reluctant pastor of Bethlehem Temple. The many years of ministry have worn on him and he’s ready for a change.

LEXI ALLEN as “Mother Jean” – Leader of the mothers board. She’s the supreme protector of the Bethlehem Temple. In its heyday (1983-1996) it was the absolute church to be. She was one of the founding members of the church when it was first built in 1970. She’s the late Bishop’s wife, therefore, more protective of his (the church’s) legacy. With every change, a piece of her husband’s memory is removed.

LONDON SOLOMON as “Jojo” – Jojo is the only person under 50 that regularly attends Bethlehem Temple and it’s because his grandma forces him too. Gen Z in every way. If he thinks it’s cool the other kids in the area will too.

MARK J. P. HOOD as “Rodney Joseph” – Corey’s hilarious and outspoken best friend from back home. The only one he can talk to about all this craziness. He’s also in ministry. An award-winning musician, he’s found success in his own right.

SHANI SHOCKLEY as “Keisha Charles” – Keisha is Corey’s fiance. A church girl through and through. In the same way Corey has been groomed to be a pastor she’s been preparing to be a First Lady. But she has her own dreams too.

The Irin “Iroc” Daniels-directed series is written by Fredericks, Sydney Castillo, and Richard Washington. It is produced by KevonStage Studios and The SpringHill Company. “Churchy” is executive produced by Fredericks, Melissa Fredericks, and Jason Fredericks for KevOnStage Studios. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Lezlie Wills for The SpringHill Company.

Fans can binge the 8-episode original series, debuting on BET+ on Thursday, February 15.

Watch the trailer below:

Watch: KevOnStage Announces BET+ Original Series ‘Churchy’ was originally published on globalgrind.com