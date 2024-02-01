Here’s another reason to love Mark Andrews.
It’s being reported that the Raven’s Tight End saved a woman’s life today mid-flight.
According to a user on “X” formerly known as Twitter, a passenger suffered a medical emergency while traveling from Baltimore to Phoenix.
Medical personnel on board were unable to find a pulse.
Andrews, also on board, was said to get up from his seat and suggested it may be her blood sugar before offering his Diabetic testing kit. He is also a Type 1 Diabetic.
The on-board personnel were able to stabilize her heart rate with the kit and paramedics were able to treat her upon landing.
Mark is truly a stand-up guy and a great part of the Baltimore Ravens organization!
The post Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight appeared first on 92 Q.
