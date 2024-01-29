My First Time: The Big Boss Daymond John Tells Us About His First Big Business

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

He calls himself the “shark” of the business industry, and for the past two decades and counting Daymond John has been proving just why his bite when it comes to anything he set his mind to has been, keeping with the moniker, lethally lucrative.

Need further proof? Take a look at the free game he was dropping on the ‘Gram just last week — it’s was only a Thursday!

That’s why it was our delight to have him step in as a guest for this week’s “My First Time” to give us the story of his very first business. Ironically enough, it ended with complete and absolute failure. However, what proved to be a closed chapter on one end forced him into the beginning of a new chapter which ultimately proved to be his true calling. As we’ve seen with his success when it comes to FUBU and ABC’s Shark Tank, the decision paid off very well for Mr. John and his self-described “butter-soft hands.”

…that will make much more sense when you watch the full interview!

Watch Daymond John on “My First Time” for a lesson in first-time business and why it’s never a bad thing to be honest with yourself when it comes to entrepreneurship:

