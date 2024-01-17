Lets Look Inside Boosie’s Closet Together

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
We all know the Wipe Me Down anthem is still relevant to this day. The Louisiana legend is back on our timelines
with a detailed peak at his closet. How many pair of kicks did you count? Check out the drip via Atlanta as Boosie
gives a us a personal look inside the wardrobe wing.
Lets Look Inside Boosie Closet Together
