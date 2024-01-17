Lets Look Inside Boosie’s Closet Together

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

We all know the Wipe Me Down anthem is still relevant to this day. The Louisiana legend is back on our timelines

with a detailed peak at his closet. How many pair of kicks did you count? Check out the drip via Atlanta as Boosie

gives a us a personal look inside the wardrobe wing.

The post Lets Look Inside Boosie Closet Together appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

