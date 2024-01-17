Listen Live
Local

Lets Look Inside Boosie’s Closet Together

Published on January 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We all know the Wipe Me Down anthem is still relevant to this day. The Louisiana legend is back on our timelines

with a detailed peak at his closet. How many pair of kicks did you count? Check out the drip via Atlanta as Boosie

gives a us a personal look inside the wardrobe wing.

Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm 

The post Lets Look Inside Boosie Closet Together appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Lets Look Inside Boosie’s Closet Together  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close