Timbaland and his countless hits are finally headed into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.
The 2024 class of inductees was announced earlier today. Aside from Timbo, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey, and Dean Pitchford have all made it into the prestigious class.
Timbaland is the fifth hip-hop act inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, which began all the way back in 1969.
It’s worth noting that Public Enemy, another nominated hip-hop group, didn’t make the cut. George Clinton and Tracy Chapman weren’t selected after their nominations either.
Timbaland joins JAY-Z, The Neptunes, Missy Elliott, and Jermaine Dupri as the only hall of famers representing hip-hop.
Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
