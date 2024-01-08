WFFA reports an emergency investigation taking place in Fort Worth at the Sandman Hotel. A gas explosion in the 800 block of Houston St. erupted Monday afternoon, injuring 21 people, according to WFAA. MedStar reports that there may be up to 11 patients. One patient has been reported to be critically injured, and two others are seriously injured. Watch live coverage below,video courtesy of WFAA!
This article will be updated as we receive more information.
The post Breaking: Gas Explosion in Downtown Ft. Worth Leaves Multiple Injured [Video] appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Breaking: Gas Explosion in Downtown Ft. Worth Leaves Multiple Injured [Video] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
