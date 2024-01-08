Listen Live
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The 2000s Playlist Concert!

Published on January 8, 2024

My 00's Playlist Houston

The MY 2000s PLAYLIST TOUR takes you on a nostalgic musical journey with the hits that shaped a generation. Experience the magic when top names in hip-hop perform, creating unforgettable moments that will be cherished for years. Click here to take the music survey for your chance to win.

ENTER TO WIN PASSES PLUS $250 CASH CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY

MY 00’S PLAYLIST

Featuring: Ludacris, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Twista, Mike Jones

Friday, January 26, 20247:00pm

