Listen Live
Contests

Win $10,000 and TEN Concert Tickets With The Shabana Motors ‘Standin On Bidness’ Contest!!

Published on January 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
10KGiveaway 2024

Source: General / Radio One

Start the year off RIGHT. From January 8 – Feb 15th, Shabana Motors and 97.9 The Box has YOUR chance to win $10K PLUS tickets to TEN concerts.

Enter your email address in the form below for your chance to win!

DRIVEN BY SHABANA MOTORS AND THE ONLY STATION STANDIN’ ON BIDNESS — HOOKING YOU UP WITH THE CASH AND THE CONCERTS!

H-TOWN’S #1 HIP-HOP AND R&B STATION… 97.9 THE BOX

Click below for official contest rules.

1 2Next page »

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close